OECD: AI aids global economy amid West Asia energy spike
Business
The OECD just shared that artificial intelligence, or AI, is playing a big role in keeping the global economy on track, even as energy prices spike due to conflict in West Asia.
Thanks to more investment and growth in AI-driven sectors, the impact of higher costs and supply hiccups hasn't been as harsh as expected.
OECD 2026 GDP 2.9% 2027 3%
The OECD predicts global gross domestic product, or GDP, will hold steady at 2.9% in 2026 and tick up to 3% by 2027.
Inflation should also cool off a bit, especially across G-20 countries.
While risks from ongoing conflicts remain, the group says continued AI investments, softening energy prices, and discretionary government support measures are helping keep things stable.