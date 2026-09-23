OECD raises India FY27 growth forecast to 7.1% from 6.3%
Big news for India's economy: the OECD just upped its growth forecast for FY27 to 7.1%, a solid jump from its earlier 6.3% prediction.
This boost comes as India keeps surprising with strong economic momentum and steady demand at home, even while global economies face some turbulence.
If things stay on track, India might just top the G20 growth charts that year.
OECD projects India FY28 growth 6.5%
The OECD expects India's growth to slow a bit after FY27, settling at 6.5% in FY28, still impressive by global standards.
Inflation is likely to average around 4.7% in FY27 and cool further after that.
The group also thinks India may need some short-term interest rate hikes to keep inflation in check, while other countries like Brazil could be lowering theirs.
Global growth is expected to get a small lift too, thanks partly to AI investments and cheaper energy ahead.