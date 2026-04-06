Oil at $110 puts India Inc's double-digit growth at risk

India Inc's much-anticipated double-digit earnings growth for FY27 is now under serious threat. The risk comes from the surge in crude oil prices past $110 a barrel and the escalating conflict in Iran . Analysts warn that if these geopolitical tensions continue, we could see a delay of at least two quarters and possibly downgrade to single-digit growth rates.

Earnings impact Earnings season could mark painful adjustment The Q4 FY26 earnings season, which kicks off this week with Tata Consultancy Services announcing its results on April 9, could be a turning point. What was expected to be a quarter solidifying India Inc's recovery trajectory might instead mark the start of a painful adjustment in profit expectations across sectors. "If crude remains elevated and gas availability restrictions continue, another round of earnings downgrade will become inevitable," warns V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited.

Growth forecasts FY26 earnings already in single digits The oil shock has already forced analysts to downgrade their expectations. Consensus estimates for FY27 growth have been revised down from a robust 15-16% to a more modest 8-13% range. Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said these estimates could be further downgraded if the conflict continues. Meanwhile, overall FY26 earnings have been subdued to single digits due to these developments.

Advertisement

Earnings reassessment Axis Securities warns of potential structural impact Axis Securities has flagged Q4FY26 management commentary as a critical trigger for reassessing FY27 earnings expectations. This is especially true against the backdrop of elevated crude prices hovering near $110-115/bbl. The brokerage warned that any indication of cost absorption, weak pricing ability, or early demand slowdown could trigger earnings downgrades. The upcoming earnings season will be crucial in determining whether this oil-led disruption is temporary or likely to have a more structural impact on corporate profitability and market outlook.

Advertisement

Sectoral impact Energy-intensive sectors worst hit by oil shock Meena has identified energy-intensive manufacturing sectors like fertilizers, chemicals, adhesives, ceramics, paints, glass, and tires as the worst-hit. These industries are facing severe margin pressure from acute LPG/LNG shortages and sharp spikes in input costs. The auto and aviation sectors are also grappling with production hiccups due to rising fuel expenses that directly squeeze profitability and dampen consumer demand.