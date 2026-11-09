Oil dips, optimism over foreign funds lift Indian stocks
Indian stocks are expected to kick off Monday on a high note, mainly because oil prices have dropped and there's fresh optimism about foreign money coming in.
GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,057.5 this morning, hinting at a strong start for the Nifty 50 after it closed at 24,986.4.
The dip in Brent crude to $97.5 per barrel follows President Trump signaling no new military moves against Iran as peace talks continue.
Indian shares rally amid $4.1B inflows
After a solid seven-session winning streak, the Nifty 50 and Sensex took only a slight breather during Diwali trading, still riding nearly a 10.5% rally.
November's seen over $4.1 billion flow into Indian shares, the biggest monthly boost since September 2024.
Plus, with Asian markets up 0.8% after a wild week where doubts about demand for computer chips sent tech-heavy markets in Asia into some of their steepest falls in years, things are looking pretty positive all around for investors right now.