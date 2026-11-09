Oil dips, optimism over foreign funds lift Indian stocks

Indian stocks are expected to kick off Monday on a high note, mainly because oil prices have dropped and there's fresh optimism about foreign money coming in.

GIFT Nifty futures were at 25,057.5 this morning, hinting at a strong start for the Nifty 50 after it closed at 24,986.4.

The dip in Brent crude to $97.5 per barrel follows President Trump signaling no new military moves against Iran as peace talks continue.