Oil falls 2.5% as Middle East exports rebound in September

Oil prices slid 2.5% on Tuesday, with Brent crude dropping to $102.59 and US WTI falling to $89.38 per barrel.

This drop comes as the Middle East bounces back with crude exports rebounding in September to 16.328 million barrels per day, even though tensions around the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continue.

Still, Brent is set for a strong 13% monthly gain, and US WTI is up 4% for September.