Oil falls 3rd straight day after US Iran talks

UBS cuts September Brent forecast $25

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for about 20% of the world's oil, is still open, which is keeping oil flowing even as markets worry about oversupply and competition.

Because of this, UBS just slashed its Brent price forecast by $25 for the September quarter.

Plus, OPEC+ might raise production targets at their meeting this Sunday, and more U.S.-Iran talks are set to happen after Iran's late supreme leader's funeral on July 9.

All these moves could shake up oil prices again soon.