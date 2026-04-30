Oil falls after topping $126 amid heated US Iran tensions Business Apr 30, 2026

Oil prices just dropped after briefly soaring to over $126 per barrel, the highest in four years.

The jump happened as tensions between the US and Iran heated up, with reports that President Trump was slated to receive a briefing on plans for a series of military strikes on Iran.

All this drama raised worries about oil supplies from the Middle East and what it could mean for the global economy.