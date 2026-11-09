Oil falls as U.S.-Iran talks raise hopes easing Hormuz tensions

Oil prices took a noticeable dip on Monday; Brent crude slid over 3% to $95.04 per barrel, while US WTI landed at $88.21.

The main reason? Hopes that new U.S.-Iran talks might ease tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

Traders are betting on fewer supply disruptions if Iran agrees to relax its stance in exchange for lifted sanctions and an end to bombings.

President Trump also struck a calmer note, saying extensive strikes on Iran were "highly unlikely" if Tehran agrees to a "very strong agreement."