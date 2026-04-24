Oil gains 5th straight day amid Iran tensions, $150 risk

Iranian forces board ship, US blockade

The spike comes as military action ramps up in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for 20 million barrels of oil every day.

Iranian forces have boarded a ship and fired at "hostile targets," while the US has set up a naval blockade around Iranian ports.

President Trump says Iran might be boosting its weapons stash, and some analysts worry Israel could get involved too, making things even more unpredictable for the world's oil supply.