Oil gains 5th straight day amid Iran tensions, $150 risk
Business
Oil prices just hit their fifth straight day of gains, thanks to rising tensions with Iran.
Experts say if things get worse, we could see crude jump from $110 to even $150 a barrel.
As of Friday morning, Brent crude was at $106.30 and US West Texas Intermediate hit $96.92.
Iranian forces board ship, US blockade
The spike comes as military action ramps up in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for 20 million barrels of oil every day.
Iranian forces have boarded a ship and fired at "hostile targets," while the US has set up a naval blockade around Iranian ports.
President Trump says Iran might be boosting its weapons stash, and some analysts worry Israel could get involved too, making things even more unpredictable for the world's oil supply.