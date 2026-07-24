Oil hits $100 after Iran-aligned Houthi attacks on Saudi tankers
Business
Oil prices just crossed the $100-a-barrel mark for the first time in months, mostly because of attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, which raised alarms about a key shipping route getting blocked.
Brent crude was on track for a 13.5% weekly gain, its first time above $100 since May.
Black Sea export shutdown, truce collapses
It's not just the Middle East: the country's main Black Sea export terminal was also shut down after suspected Ukrainian drone strikes, cutting global supply even further.
The U.S.-Iran truce fell apart too, so hopes for steady oil flow are fading fast.
With all this tension and disruption, both Brent and US WTI crude prices soared this week, making energy markets extra jittery.