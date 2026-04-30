Oil hits $120 amid Hormuz Strait tensions, Trump pushes blockade Business Apr 30, 2026

Oil just shot up to $120 a barrel as tensions rise around the Hormuz Strait: think possible supply issues and higher costs for everyone.

President Donald Trump is pushing to keep the blockade going, which has investors worried about inflation.

Even bond markets are feeling it, with US 10-year yields ticking up to 4.42%.