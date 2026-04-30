Oil hits $122 a barrel as US prepares Iran blockade

President Trump meets executives, markets wobble

President Trump recently sat down with top energy executives, including Chevron's Mike Wirth, to figure out how to soften the blow for Americans at the pump.

Meanwhile, Iran's economy is taking a big hit: inflation has soared to nearly 54%, millions have lost jobs, and its currency is tanking.

The World Bank forecasts energy prices could surge by 24% in 2026, even if the most acute disruptions end in May.

While UK fuel costs are already rising and European markets are shaky, Asian markets are starting to bounce back a bit.