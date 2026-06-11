Oil India Limited to start ultra deepwater drilling February 2027
Oil India Limited (OIL) is planning to start ultra-deepwater drilling in February 2027, targeting four blocks in the Krishna-Godavari and Mahanadi basins.
These new projects mark OIL's push into India's eastern offshore areas and are part of a bigger effort to find more local oil and gas.
OIL expands Andaman drilling and logistics
OIL is not just focusing on the East Coast: it has already drilled three wells in the Andaman Basin and has two more lined up.
To keep things running smoothly, it is building up its logistics, including hiring helicopters to transport people and supplies offshore.
OIL drillship to Mahanadi April 2027
With Krishna-Godavari known for big gas finds and Mahanadi still mostly unexplored, OIL hopes these efforts will help map out new reserves.
The first drillship heads to Mahanadi in April 2027, all of which aim to reduce India's reliance on imported oil and gas.