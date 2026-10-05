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Home / News / Business News / Oil inventories could take 2 years to replenish, warns Aramco
Oil inventories could take 2 years to replenish, warns Aramco
Nearly 3B barrels of oil supply have been lost since US-Iran war started

Oil inventories could take 2 years to replenish, warns Aramco

By Mudit Dube
Oct 05, 2026
04:38 pm
What's the story

Saudi Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser has warned that it might take as long as two years to replenish global oil inventories. The warning comes amid a potential worsening of the supply squeeze due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict. Nasser revealed that nearly three billion barrels of oil supply have been lost since the war started in late February, with around one billion barrels drawn from stocks.

Strategic impact

Nasser's comments on barrel pressure

Speaking at the Energy Intelligence conference in London, Nasser said supply pressure will increase until the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz fully reopens and confidence returns to energy markets.

The strait is a narrow waterway that usually carries some 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Its disruption has sent shock waves through the global economy.

Emergency measures

G7 agrees to release emergency reserves

In response to the ongoing crisis, G7 governments have agreed to release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude from emergency reserves. The decision came after pressure from US President Donald Trump.

However, even with these measures, Nasser warned that replenishing inventories while meeting demand could take up to two years.

He stressed that the system is already straining under these circumstances.

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