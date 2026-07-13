Oil jumps over 3% after Iran attacks Qatar and UAE Business Jul 13, 2026

Oil prices shot up over 3% on Monday after Iran expanded its military strikes to Qatar and the UAE, following US attacks.

With worries about supply disruptions in the Gulf, Brent crude hit $78.47 per barrel, and US WTI climbed to $73.77.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for nearly 20% of global oil, has seen a sharp drop in shipping activity, raising concerns for energy markets worldwide.