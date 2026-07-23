Oil jumps to $96 a barrel amid US Iran tensions
Oil prices just jumped over 2%, reaching $96 a barrel, the highest in six weeks, thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.
Recent US military strikes on Iranian targets and attacks on oil tankers in the Red Sea have everyone on edge.
Global oil expert and CEO-Australia, Trading.com, Peter McGuire even thinks oil could hit $100 a barrel soon.
United States hits Iranian military sites
The US has hit Iranian military sites for 12 nights straight, aiming to stop threats to ships passing through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
President Trump warned that if Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, he'll go after important infrastructure like bridges and power plants.
Meanwhile, Iran's foreign minister promised "an eye for an eye," which has people worried about global oil supplies and prices.