Oil nears $100 after Trump Iran comments, Google invests $17B

Oil prices are creeping back toward $100 a barrel after President Trump's latest comments on Iran, even though they remain on track for their biggest weekly drop since April.

Over in tech, NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang lost $15.1 billion from his net worth this week, dropping him to 13th place among the world's richest.

Meanwhile, Google is making waves with a huge $17 billion investment in its first Wyoming data center to boost AI power as political scrutiny heats up.