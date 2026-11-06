Oil nears $100 after Trump Iran comments, Google invests $17B
Oil prices are creeping back toward $100 a barrel after President Trump's latest comments on Iran, even though they remain on track for their biggest weekly drop since April.
Over in tech, NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang lost $15.1 billion from his net worth this week, dropping him to 13th place among the world's richest.
Meanwhile, Google is making waves with a huge $17 billion investment in its first Wyoming data center to boost AI power as political scrutiny heats up.
V2 Retail ₹258 cr deal
In India, V2 Retail saw a ₹258 crore block deal tied to Aditya Halwasiya and Ananta Capital.
Thermax shares slid 17% after weak earnings, while Titan got over a 3% bump thanks to analysts raising its target price.
The rupee held steady at ₹94.49 per US dollar.
On Dhanteras 2026, December gold futures were down 1.45% and December silver futures fell 1.65%.