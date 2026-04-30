Oil nears $115 as Iran tensions threaten Strait of Hormuz Business Apr 30, 2026

Oil prices have shot up to nearly $115 per barrel, the highest in almost four years, thanks to growing conflict involving Iran and fresh worries about global supply.

Experts say if talks between the US and Iran keep stalling, we could see prices hit $150.

The Strait of Hormuz, a major route for shipping oil worldwide, is especially at risk right now.