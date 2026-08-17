Oil nears $90 as US-Iran peace talks stall

The ongoing conflict between the US and Iran has had a significant impact on oil prices.

Brent crude futures rose by 60 cents, or 0.7%, to $89 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday.

Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell by 40 cents to $83 a barrel.

Both benchmarks saw gains of over 5% last week after attacks on tankers operated by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the Strait of Hormuz and a Saudi Aramco refinery.