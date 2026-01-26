Oil prices are up—here's what's driving the jump

Things got heated when President Trump warned of sending a US armada to Iran and demanded an end to protest crackdowns and nuclear activity. Iran fired back, threatening "all-out war" if provoked. Experts say if Iranian oil gets cut off completely, prices could jump, though the source did not give a specific timeframe.

Why should you care?

Storm Fern has already knocked out 250,000 barrels of daily oil production in key US states—so supply is tight.

With global politics and wild weather both shaking things up, expect more price swings at the pump in the near term.

If you drive or pay for deliveries, it'll hit your wallet sooner or later.