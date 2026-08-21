Oil prices climb amid U.S.-Iran tensions disrupting Middle East shipping

Brent crude is now at $93.82 a barrel, while US WTI sits at $86.78.

Brent has risen more than 7% this week and WTI has risen more than 8%, hitting their highest points since July 24, 2026.

Analysts say if these disruptions drag on, we could see Brent jump by $7 to $8 a barrel each month; some even predict it could hit $120 if things get worse.

But if tensions cool off, prices might settle back down later in the year.