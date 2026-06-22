Oil prices dip after 1st round U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland

Indian crude futures fall on MCX

Indian crude futures also slid: July contracts on MCX fell 1.47% to ₹7,155 and August dipped 1.28% to ₹7,107.

Iranian officials said some sanctions on oil exports may be lifted and assets unfrozen, but the situation remains tense: President Trump warned Iran about its activities in Lebanon, and analysts say reaching a lasting deal will be tough given ongoing regional risks.