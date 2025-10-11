Oil prices drop as Trump threatens new tariffs on China

Broader economic implications

This isn't just about oil—Trump's tariff talk is fueling uncertainty about the global economy.

US-China tensions are making investors nervous, especially with China tightening controls on rare earth exports, which could hit tech manufacturing.

Even though a Gaza ceasefire has eased some geopolitical stress, concerns about a possible US government shutdown and ongoing oversupply mean traders are keeping a close eye on the economic outlook.

For anyone watching the world economy (or just gas prices), these moves matter.