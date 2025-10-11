Why India's generic drugs could soon become more expensive

Generics might take longer to hit the market

If this proposal goes through, new generics could take longer to hit the shelves and might cost more.

Right now, Indian companies can launch generics quickly and cheaply, but these changes could slow things down.

The CDSCO is still asking for public feedback, and experts say the rules might get tweaked later to ease the burden—possibly letting generics use the old approval shortcut after some time.

For now, though, cheaper meds could be harder to come by.