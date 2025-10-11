Why India's generic drugs could soon become more expensive
India's top drug regulator, CDSCO, wants to change the rules for approving generic medicines.
Instead of the current, faster process—where generics just have to prove they are bioequivalent to the innovator's drug—they might soon have to run full clinical trials, which are much more expensive.
The goal? To put generic and brand-name drug makers on equal footing.
The move also comes amid US pressure on India to address trade barriers affecting American companies.
Generics might take longer to hit the market
If this proposal goes through, new generics could take longer to hit the shelves and might cost more.
Right now, Indian companies can launch generics quickly and cheaply, but these changes could slow things down.
The CDSCO is still asking for public feedback, and experts say the rules might get tweaked later to ease the burden—possibly letting generics use the old approval shortcut after some time.
For now, though, cheaper meds could be harder to come by.