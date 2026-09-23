Oil prices drop under $100 as Saudi pipeline restarts
Business
Oil prices just dropped under $100 a barrel after Saudi Arabia restarted a major pipeline that had been shut since recent drone attacks.
This move is easing some of the supply worries, and there's also fresh hope for peace talks between the US and Iran, which could calm things down in the region.
President Trump hints at Iran talks
Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline is back online, sending around four million barrels a day toward the Red Sea.
At the same time, Iraq is exporting more oil (though not quite at pre-conflict levels), and US oil stockpiles have unexpectedly grown.
President Trump has hinted at positive discussions with Iran, adding to optimism that tensions might cool off soon.
All these shifts are making global oil prices volatile, for now.