Oil prices fall after President Trump says Iran war unlikely
Business
Oil prices slipped on Monday after President Trump told CNN that a military clash with Iran is "highly unlikely" if a solid deal can be reached.
Brent crude dropped to $97.67 per barrel and WTI fell to $90.51, reflecting the market's quick reaction to his comments.
U.S.-Iran tensions: Trump open, Iran threatens
Tensions between the US and Iran are still high, especially around the Strait of Hormuz shipping route.
While Trump had hinted at possible strikes after midterms, he now says he's not looking for war and is open to meeting Iran's president to keep things peaceful.
Iran has said it would respond by striking US and Israeli targets.