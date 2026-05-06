Oil prices fall as Trump pauses military operation in Hormuz

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the temporary suspension of "Project Freedom," a military operation launched just a day earlier to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The decision was made in light of progress in negotiations with Iran toward a final agreement. The move has been welcomed by the market, leading to a drop in oil prices.

Humanitarian crisis

Humanitarian impact of geopolitical tensions

The Trump administration has revealed that some 23,000 seafarers from vessels belonging to 87 countries are stranded in the Persian Gulf after Iran effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz. The decline in crude prices has yet to translate into relief at the pump, with average US petrol prices climbing to $4.52 per gallon, the highest since July 2022.