Oil prices fall as Hormuz flows continue, OPEC+ boosts supply

Price forecast

Wall Street banks predict further oil price declines

The second quarter saw Brent crude prices plummet by 30% as Washington and Tehran reached a temporary peace agreement. This has paved the way for a swift, albeit incomplete, resumption of traffic through Hormuz. In light of these developments, Wall Street banks have predicted that oil prices could fall further in this half. Citigroup Inc. even hinted at the possibility of prices dropping to $60 by year-end.