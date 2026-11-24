A big factor is Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened, which oil has begun to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.

Deutsche Bank says there was an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels per day in October alone.

At the same time, tensions are still simmering in the Middle East with Iran reporting tanker fires and suspected cyberattacks on energy ships.

Experts warn that if supply keeps rising, we could see this surplus stick around.