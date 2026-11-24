Oil prices fall to lowest point in almost 3 months
Oil prices just dropped to their lowest point in almost three months: Brent crude is down to $88.71 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate fell to $79.57.
The main reason? There is simply more oil around than people need right now, even though there are still shipping risks in places like the Strait of Hormuz.
Libya's Sharara pipeline reopens amid oversupply
A big factor is Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has reopened, which oil has begun to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya.
Deutsche Bank says there was an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels per day in October alone.
At the same time, tensions are still simmering in the Middle East with Iran reporting tanker fires and suspected cyberattacks on energy ships.
Experts warn that if supply keeps rising, we could see this surplus stick around.