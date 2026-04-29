Oil prices hit $112 as US considers extending Hormuz blockade

Oil prices have witnessed a sharp rise on Wednesday, extending a multi-day rally. The surge comes after reports that the United States plans to extend its blockade of Iranian ports. This move is likely to further disrupt supplies from the key Middle East region. According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has asked aides to prepare for an extended blockade of Iran .

Economic impact Trump likely to continue strategy of crippling Iran's economy The report further states that Trump is likely to continue his strategy of crippling Iran's economy and oil exports by blocking shipping routes to and from its ports. The move comes as part of a broader US effort to curb what it claims is Iran's nuclear weapons program. Meanwhile, Iran is seeking reparations from the latest round of fighting, easing economic sanctions, and some control over the Strait of Hormuz as part of its peace proposal.

Market response Geopolitical tensions push oil prices higher The ongoing geopolitical tensions have had a direct impact on oil prices. Brent crude futures for June rose by 52 cents, or 0.47%, to $111.78 a barrel today, marking an eighth consecutive day of gains. The July contract was at $104.84, up by 0.4%. Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for June rose by 57 cents, or 0.57%, to $100.50 a barrel after gaining 3.7% in the previous session and rising seven out of the last eight days.

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