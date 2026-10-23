Oil prices hit 5-month high at $114 amid Gulf threats
Business
Oil prices just hit a five-month high, jumping 4% to $114 a barrel.
This surge is mostly because of worries about possible supply disruptions in the Middle East, with added anxiety over threats to AI data centers and key infrastructure in the Gulf.
If these issues continue, expect energy costs and maybe even inflation to keep climbing.
Fuel prices trouble Trump before midterms
With US midterms coming up, high fuel prices are turning into a big problem for President Trump.
Many voters are frustrated by stubbornly expensive gas, even as Trump tries to ease the pain.
Meanwhile, talk of possible US and Israeli strikes on Iran is making things even more uncertain.
As Trump put it, bringing down oil prices matters, but so does stopping Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program.