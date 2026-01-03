Oil prices hold steady as OPEC+ gears up for big decisions
Oil prices aren't budging much right now—Brent is at $61.17 a barrel, and WTI sits at $57.70.
This calm follows a rocky 2025, where prices dropped 20% over worries about too much supply.
All eyes are on OPEC+ (think Saudi Arabia, Russia, and friends), who are meeting online January 4 to decide if they'll keep supply limits in place for early 2026 and to review current supply policy for early 2026.
Why does this matter?
OPEC+'s next move could shape what you pay for gas or flights in 2026.
While experts predict oil supplies will outpace demand next year, global politics might shake things up—US sanctions on Venezuela, fighting near Black Sea refineries, and protests in Iran are all wildcards that could push prices around.
So if you care about travel costs or just want to know what's driving energy headlines, this is one to watch.