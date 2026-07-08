Oil prices jump over 5% as US strikes Iran
What's the story
Global oil prices have witnessed a sharp spike, with Brent crude rising by 5.49% to $75.94 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increasing by 2.84% to $72.44 per barrel in early trade today. The surge follows a series of US military strikes against Iran and fears over the security of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy chokepoint.
Military action
US military action in response to attacks on commercial vessels
The US Central Command has said that the recent military action was taken in response to attacks on three commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The area is critical for global oil trade, with nearly one-fifth of the world's oil passing through this narrow waterway. The escalating conflict has raised concerns over potential disruptions in oil and LNG shipments, further straining global energy markets.
Accusations
Qatar accuses Iran of attacking vessels, including its LNG tanker
Qatar has accused Iran of attacking three commercial vessels in the Gulf, including Al Rekayyat, a large Qatari LNG tanker. The vessel was reportedly struck by a drone, causing a fire in its engine room. However, the crew was reported safe and is being evacuated. Separately, maritime security sources said a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker, believed to be the supertanker Wedyan, was also damaged off Oman coast. The cause of damage remains unclear.
Shipping concerns
Maritime traffic through Strait of Hormuz at risk
The attacks have raised alarms over the safety of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for crude oil and refined petroleum products to Asia, Europe, and North America. Analysts warn that any prolonged disruption could tighten global oil supplies and increase transportation costs. Energy markets are on high alert for geopolitical developments in the region amid fears of further escalation or restrictions on tanker movements.
Economic impact
Impact on Indian economy
The rise in crude prices could increase import costs and widen the trade deficit for major oil-importing countries like India. If the rally continues, it may also put upward pressure on domestic fuel prices. Notably, India imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements, making it particularly vulnerable to sustained increases in international oil prices.