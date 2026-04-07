Oil prices rise as Trump's ultimatum on Iran nears

Diplomatic tensions

Trump threatens to take out Iran

On Monday, Trump threatened to take out Iran "in one night" if it failed to agree on a deal with the US by 8:00pm Washington DC time on Tuesday. He said he believed "reasonable" leaders in Iran were negotiating in "good faith," but the outcome is still uncertain. However, Iran has rejected proposals for a temporary ceasefire, demanding a permanent end to the war and lifting of sanctions against the country.