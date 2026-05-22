Oil prices rise as US-Iran talks remain uncertain

Oil prices have resumed their upward trend after a three-day slump, amid uncertainty over the US- Iran peace deal negotiations. The international benchmark Brent crude for July delivery rose by 1.9% to $104.52 a barrel in early Asian trading today. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate futures for June also saw an increase of 1.5% at $97.81 per barrel.

Diplomatic tensions Iran's Supreme Leader issues warning against sending uranium abroad Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered that near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad. This hardline position could further complicate the ongoing peace talks between the US and Iran, which are aimed at ending the US-Israeli war on Iran. The directive comes despite US President Donald Trump's earlier statements that Washington was in the "final stages" of negotiations with Tehran.

Supply concerns IEA warns of 'red zone' for oil markets The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that rising travel demand in summer could push oil markets into a "red zone" as global stocks dwindle. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol stressed that the full and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz would be key to resolving the energy shock caused by the Iran war. He also noted that developing Asian and African countries will bear the brunt of this crisis.

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