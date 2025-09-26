Oil prices rise for 4th consecutive week, hit highest since August

Analyst says Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil facilities rattled market

An analyst says Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil facilities and NATO's warnings about airspace violations have rattled the market.

Russia's new diesel and gasoline export bans are squeezing fuel supplies even more, while shrinking US crude stockpiles are adding to the pressure.

Despite some capping of gains from news about US economic growth and Kurdistan planning to restart exports soon, prices are still trending upward.