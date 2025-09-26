Next Article
Oil prices rise for 4th consecutive week, hit highest since August
Business
Oil prices just had their biggest weekly jump since mid-June, mainly because Russia cut back on exports after Ukraine targeted its energy sites.
On Friday, Brent crude hit $69.57 a barrel and US WTI reached $65.21—both up more than 4% this week and at their highest since August.
Analyst says Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil facilities rattled market
An analyst says Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian oil facilities and NATO's warnings about airspace violations have rattled the market.
Russia's new diesel and gasoline export bans are squeezing fuel supplies even more, while shrinking US crude stockpiles are adding to the pressure.
Despite some capping of gains from news about US economic growth and Kurdistan planning to restart exports soon, prices are still trending upward.