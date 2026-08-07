Oil prices rise Friday as Strait of Hormuz worries grow

Iran's parliamentary committee is considering a bill that would block US Israeli, and other hostile vessels from using the Strait of Hormuz, which handled nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade before the conflict erupted at the end of February.

Oman is discussing a fee of around 3%. The proposal includes hefty fines (up to 20% of cargo value).

The US isn't happy about it, insisting ships should pass freely without extra charges, adding more fuel to market volatility.