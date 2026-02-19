Oil prices see biggest 1-day jump since last October

Reports hinting at possible US military action against Iran—and Israel pushing for regime change—have everyone worried about oil supply disruptions. Things got even more tense amid concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil shipments.

Russia-Ukraine war adds to global anxiety

On top of that, failed peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have added extra anxiety to global markets.

With mid-term elections coming up, President Trump is under pressure—nobody wants gas prices soaring during an election year, which could anger voters if a spike in crude prices makes gasoline more expensive at the pump.