Oil prices slide after U.S.-Iran clashes near Strait of Hormuz Business May 08, 2026

Oil prices took a hit this week after fresh clashes between the US and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz made energy markets jittery.

Brent crude crept up to $100.28 a barrel and WTI reached $94.86, but both are set for a weekly drop of more than 7%.

The fighting, which kicked off after U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on February 28, has raised concerns in the Gulf just as summer driving season approaches.