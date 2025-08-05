Next Article
Oil prices slip as Trump threatens tariffs on India
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after US President Trump threatened new tariffs on India, contributing to market concerns.
Brent and WTI crude futures both dipped slightly, and Indian oil futures saw a small drop too.
India pushed back against US criticism
India pushed back against US criticism of its energy trade with Russia, saying these imports help keep domestic prices stable—especially since many suppliers now send oil to Europe.
The government also pointed out that other countries criticizing India are still trading with Russia themselves.