Services sector growth slows down in July
India's services sector grew only a little in July, with the PMI just nudging up to 60.5 from June's 60.4—its best since August 2024, thanks mostly to more export orders coming in.
But price pressures are still a headache, and hiring has hit its slowest pace in over a year.
Finance and insurance led the pack
Costs for food, freight, and labor keep climbing, pushing input inflation higher than last month.
Less than 2% of firms took on new staff—so jobs aren't really picking up yet.
On the bright side, strong demand and some smart advertising are keeping business flowing.
Finance and insurance led the pack this month, while real estate lagged behind other sectors.