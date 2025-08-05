Sensex, Nifty fall over Trump's tariff threats to India

These tariff threats have investors on edge about possible hits to company profits and India's growth next year. If tensions escalate, it could mean more market swings—and that affects broader economic stability and growth prospects in key sectors.

Foreign investors sold off ₹2,566 crore in stocks

Banking stocks had a mixed morning—IndusInd Bank jumped 2.3%, but Reliance and Infosys slipped. Oil & gas and IT shares also fell.

Foreign investors sold off ₹2,566 crore in stocks, but domestic players stepped up with ₹4,386 crore in buys, showing different strategies as everyone waits to see what happens next.