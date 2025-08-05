Next Article
Siemens Energy India posts 80% profit jump, invests ₹280cr
Siemens Energy India just posted a massive 80% jump in profits for Q3 2025, hitting ₹263 crore compared to last year.
Revenue also climbed 20%, and the company landed nearly double the new orders—₹3,290 crore worth.
Off the back of these results, Siemens Energy announced it's investing ₹280 crore to upgrade its Aurangabad plant for high-voltage switchgear production.
Brokerages are optimistic about Siemens Energy's prospects
Analysts are feeling good about Siemens Energy's momentum.
Motilal Oswal and HDFC Securities both kept their buy ratings, pointing out strong cash flow and a growing order book—even as they watch for supply chain risks.
The stock price jumped nearly 3% after all this news, showing investors are paying attention.