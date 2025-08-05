Siemens Energy India posts 80% profit jump, invests ₹280cr Business Aug 05, 2025

Siemens Energy India just posted a massive 80% jump in profits for Q3 2025, hitting ₹263 crore compared to last year.

Revenue also climbed 20%, and the company landed nearly double the new orders—₹3,290 crore worth.

Off the back of these results, Siemens Energy announced it's investing ₹280 crore to upgrade its Aurangabad plant for high-voltage switchgear production.