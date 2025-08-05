Ant Financial exits Paytm with ₹3,800cr stake sale

End of an era

This marks the end of Ant Financial's journey with Paytm—a relationship that started back in 2015 and saw over $851 million invested.

With Ant now out, major shareholders include Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management BV (19.31%) and SAIF Partners (15.34% as of June 2025).

The sale was handled by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as a clean-up trade with no lock-in period involved.

