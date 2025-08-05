Next Article
Ant Financial exits Paytm with ₹3,800cr stake sale
Ant Financial (part of Alibaba Group) just sold off its full 5.84% stake in Paytm's parent company, One97 Communications, through a big block deal on Tuesday.
The move brought in ₹3,803 crore, with shares priced at ₹1,020 each—about 5.4% below the last closing price.
After the news broke, Paytm's stock slipped a bit on the NSE.
End of an era
This marks the end of Ant Financial's journey with Paytm—a relationship that started back in 2015 and saw over $851 million invested.
With Ant now out, major shareholders include Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Resilient Asset Management BV (19.31%) and SAIF Partners (15.34% as of June 2025).
The sale was handled by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup as a clean-up trade with no lock-in period involved.
