Why Infosys shares are down 1% on Tuesday
Infosys shares dropped 1.22% on Tuesday, landing at ₹1,462.40 by midday after the company released its April-June (Q1 FY25) results.
The stock saw some ups and downs during the session as investors reacted to the numbers.
IT major's revenue grew to ₹42,279 crore
Infosys is a tech giant that often sets the mood for India's IT sector—and your investments or future job prospects might be tied to it.
This quarter, revenue grew to ₹42,279 crore, but profit dipped slightly to ₹6,924 crore compared to last quarter.
Investors cautious despite strong annual growth
Even with steady dividends (₹22 per share in April), market sentiment has turned a bit bearish lately—analysts say investors are cautious despite Infosys showing strong annual growth and zero debt.
If you're watching tech stocks or thinking about your career path, it's worth keeping an eye on these shifts.