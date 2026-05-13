Oil prices slip on Iran uncertainty, Brent $106.95, WTI $101.52
Business
Oil prices took a hit Wednesday, thanks to ongoing uncertainty around a ceasefire in Iran.
Brent crude slipped to $106.95 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate dropped to $101.52 a barrel, both down after a short rally.
The market's feeling the pressure from geopolitical tensions and worries about supply disruptions.
President Donald Trump headed to China
Meanwhile, President Trump is headed to China for talks that could shake up global trade and energy markets.
Higher oil prices have already pushed up inflation in the US making things tougher for consumers.