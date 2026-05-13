Oil prices slip on Iran uncertainty, Brent $106.95, WTI $101.52 Business May 13, 2026

Oil prices took a hit Wednesday, thanks to ongoing uncertainty around a ceasefire in Iran.

Brent crude slipped to $106.95 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate dropped to $101.52 a barrel, both down after a short rally.

The market's feeling the pressure from geopolitical tensions and worries about supply disruptions.