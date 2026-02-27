Oil prices soar on Iran nuclear deal deadline concerns

US-Iran talks and Saudi production boost

Negotiations in Geneva are making oil markets jittery, especially with President Trump setting an early March deadline and saying Iran must make a deal "within 10 to 15 days or 'really bad things' will happen."

Meanwhile, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters that Saudi Arabia will boost production, and OPEC+ is eyeing a 137,000 barrel-per-day increase at their March 1 meeting to help stabilize things.

All this tension has added an extra $8-$10 per barrel just because of risk—so yeah, global politics are definitely hitting your wallet at the pump.