Oil prices soar on US-Iran nuclear talks

Markets are on edge, adding a "risk premium" because of possible supply disruptions—though experts say it's more about nerves than actual shortages right now. The US has also ramped up its military presence nearby, sending aircraft carriers and thousands of sailors to the region.

Nuclear talks in Geneva

Washington and Tehran are set to hold a third round of nuclear talks in Geneva.

Iran has denied it is trying to develop atomic weapons, and there have been shows of military force.

Meanwhile, Trump posted that it would be 'a very bad day' for Iran if it did not make a deal, and his team says Iran could be amenable to diluting its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.