Oil prices soar on US-Iran tensions
Business
Oil prices are climbing thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.
President Trump has given Iran about two weeks to agree a deal about its nuclear activity, warning of "really bad things" if they don't.
This has everyone worried about possible trouble in the Strait of Hormuz—a major route for global oil shipments—and Trump's remark pushed oil prices to their highest in six months.
Factors affecting oil prices
US crude oil stockpiles just dropped by 9 million barrels, hinting at more refining and exports lately.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's oil exports hit their lowest point since September.
Add in Iran teaming up with Russia for military drills, and it's no surprise that supply worries are making oil even pricier right now.