Oil prices soar on US-Iran tensions Business Feb 20, 2026

Oil prices are climbing thanks to rising tensions between the US and Iran.

President Trump has given Iran about two weeks to agree a deal about its nuclear activity, warning of "really bad things" if they don't.

This has everyone worried about possible trouble in the Strait of Hormuz—a major route for global oil shipments—and Trump's remark pushed oil prices to their highest in six months.