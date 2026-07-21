Oil prices steady amid US airstrikes and Iran targeting Kuwait
Business
Oil prices are staying put this Tuesday, even after a couple of days of gains.
The reason? Tensions are heating up between the US and Iran, with the US launching airstrikes for the 10th day straight after attacks linked to Iran killed American soldiers.
President Trump says Iran "will pay" for its actions, while Iran has hit back by targeting Kuwait.
Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi shipping
Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi militants, backed by Iran, have threatened Saudi ships with a blockade in the Red Sea.
This route is key for Saudi oil exports that avoid the risky Strait of Hormuz.
Saudi Arabia says it's ready to protect its ships and keep things moving safely, but all this drama is making oil supply routes in the region feel a lot less secure.